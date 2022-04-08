D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,014,000 after buying an additional 3,416,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,364,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,846,000 after buying an additional 45,141 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,406,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,609,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,297,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,294,000 after buying an additional 53,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,096,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $108.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.82. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.48 and a 12 month high of $108.93.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.