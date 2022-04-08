Cwm LLC Acquires New Shares in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Park National at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Park National in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of PRK opened at $123.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $115.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. Park National had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 32.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park National Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

