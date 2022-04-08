D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Stock Holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,878 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 6,329 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 42.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 266,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 79,285 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 251,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIF opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

