Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,745 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after purchasing an additional 437,564 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 75.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 160.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $72.95.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.13.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

