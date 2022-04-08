AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Trading Up 1.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from £100 to £120. The stock traded as high as $68.29 and last traded at $68.12. Approximately 80,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,164,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.05.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($137.70) to £115 ($150.82) in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,737.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $7,581,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 91.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,954,000 after buying an additional 2,068,480 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $271,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 21.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $220.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

