Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of DXC Technology worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 25.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,558 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 717,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,601 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 46.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in DXC Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average is $32.95.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

