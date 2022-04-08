Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 236,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 35,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,000. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $20.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile (Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

