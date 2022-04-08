Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $3.01 Million Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,906 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $42.45.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

