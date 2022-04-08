Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM opened at $143.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.23. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.85 and a 52 week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 19.18%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

