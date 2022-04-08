Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $112.76 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $101.37 and a one year high of $115.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.94.

