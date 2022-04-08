Robin Swartz Sells 1,527 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) COO Robin Swartz sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $12,597.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robin Swartz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $36,583.77.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.03. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $9.74.

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 190.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,195,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $797,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 271,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 149,698 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

About Voyager Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.