Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BBWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,655,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.