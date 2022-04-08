Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STX. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Redstone raised Seagate Technology to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.35.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $86.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.23 and a 200 day moving average of $98.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.00. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In related news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 493.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 152,119 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 135,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,715,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

