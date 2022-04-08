Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Cut to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $64.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG stock opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average is $49.33.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $779,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,205,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.