Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Exagen from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Exagen from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exagen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Exagen stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.73. Exagen has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.10, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 55.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Exagen by 1,885.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exagen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,105,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exagen by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 858,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 467,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Exagen by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Exagen by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

