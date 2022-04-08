Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SHEN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $61.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 407.52% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $11,524,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 316,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,132,000 after acquiring an additional 263,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 239,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6,464.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

