Morgan Stanley Increases Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $41.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.58.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 1.06. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 75,073 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,167,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 37,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.