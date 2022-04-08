Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Country Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $24.44 on Thursday. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.95.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.24 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William Trousdale sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $31,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,645 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,593,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,926,000 after purchasing an additional 294,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,376,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,255,000 after purchasing an additional 40,274 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,061,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after purchasing an additional 890,165 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,029,000 after purchasing an additional 723,650 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,523,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,504,000 after purchasing an additional 619,119 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

