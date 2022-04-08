Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research lowered Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.18.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $43.69 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $58.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 177.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 10.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 25.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

