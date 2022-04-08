Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Upwork from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.58.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $31,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,654 shares of company stock worth $1,129,053 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Upwork by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,654,000 after purchasing an additional 509,479 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,306,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,434,000 after acquiring an additional 300,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 19.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,240,000 after acquiring an additional 385,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,782,000 after acquiring an additional 60,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ATOMVEST Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4.0% in the third quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd now owns 1,892,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,211,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

