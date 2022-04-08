Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $6.97 Million Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 388,329 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 9,205 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,871,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 145,676 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL opened at $16.95 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

About American Airlines Group (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.