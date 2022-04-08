Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $7.68 Million Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in PTC by 67.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in PTC by 121.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in PTC by 401.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.00 and a 200-day moving average of $116.30. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $457.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

