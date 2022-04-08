Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 5,676 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,834 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZION. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 47,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth $2,104,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 279,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,277,000 after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $63.18 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

