Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $5.26 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in News by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in News by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in News by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in News by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in News by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWSA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of News in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. News Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. News’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

