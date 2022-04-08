Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Switch were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Switch by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Switch by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Switch by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Switch by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

SWCH stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.20 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Switch’s payout ratio is 420.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Switch in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.91.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

