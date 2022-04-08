Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 58,095 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,095 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Lumen Technologies worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,643,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 148,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 35,025 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 580,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 28,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

LUMN stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUMN. TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.