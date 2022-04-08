Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,501 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Lamb Weston worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.06. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $85.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 74.81%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lamb Weston (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.