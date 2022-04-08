Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,577,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after acquiring an additional 34,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 272,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 293,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 66,553 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $35.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.57. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

