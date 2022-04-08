GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of GFL opened at C$41.72 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of C$33.25 and a 12-month high of C$54.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.23. The stock has a market cap of C$14.11 billion and a PE ratio of -22.80.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.93.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.