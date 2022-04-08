Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at KeyCorp

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on D. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.78.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $87.66 on Thursday. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.47 and a 200 day moving average of $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70,322 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Third Security LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

