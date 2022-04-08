Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,328 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 1,045.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BL shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.11.

Shares of BL stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day moving average is $98.93. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $36,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,427 shares of company stock worth $316,003. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

