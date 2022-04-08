Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $664,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $291.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.20 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.44.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

