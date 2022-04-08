Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,249 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in EVERTEC by 589.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 4,108.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 15,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $679,554.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 47,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $1,782,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,088 shares of company stock valued at $6,902,592. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About EVERTEC (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.