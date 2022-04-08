Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 121.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 76,206 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 6.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 20.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRC stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.80.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $169,245.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,244 shares of company stock worth $557,029 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

