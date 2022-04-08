Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 9,713 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,713 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

Shares of KRC opened at $72.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average is $69.22. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.37 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

