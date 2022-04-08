Contrasting Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) and Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Teladoc Health and Oncology Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teladoc Health -21.09% -1.31% -1.19% Oncology Institute N/A 78.66% 7.84%

This table compares Teladoc Health and Oncology Institute’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teladoc Health $2.03 billion 5.43 -$428.79 million ($2.77) -24.83 Oncology Institute $203.00 million 2.57 -$10.93 million N/A N/A

Oncology Institute has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teladoc Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Teladoc Health and Oncology Institute, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teladoc Health 0 11 15 0 2.58 Oncology Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teladoc Health presently has a consensus price target of $118.14, indicating a potential upside of 71.74%. Given Teladoc Health’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Teladoc Health is more favorable than Oncology Institute.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.7% of Teladoc Health shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Teladoc Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Teladoc Health has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncology Institute has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teladoc Health beats Oncology Institute on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc. provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions. It offers a range of programs and services, including primary and specialty care telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, mental health solutions, and platform and program services. The company serves employers, health plans, hospitals and health systems, and insurance and financial services companies, as well as individual members. It offers its products and services under the Teladoc, Livongo, and BetterHelp brands. The company was formerly known as Teladoc, Inc. and changed its name to Teladoc Health, Inc. in August 2018. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Oncology Institute Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

