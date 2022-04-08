Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $658,000 Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,597,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,442,000 after purchasing an additional 92,809 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in EVERTEC by 1.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,877,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,545,000 after acquiring an additional 53,017 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EVERTEC by 115.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,781,000 after acquiring an additional 501,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EVERTEC by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in EVERTEC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $950,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 181,088 shares of company stock worth $6,902,592 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $40.48 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

