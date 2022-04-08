Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Employers Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Employers in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Employers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

EIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Employers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of EIG opened at $40.68 on Friday. Employers has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.99 million. Employers had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Employers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Employers by 19.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Employers by 11.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Employers in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

