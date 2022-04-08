Oppenheimer Weighs in on GrowGeneration Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GrowGeneration in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.31 million, a P/E ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 2.75. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $57.10.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.03%. GrowGeneration’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

