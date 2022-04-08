Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Boosted by Piper Sandler

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BP in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BP. Morgan Stanley raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BP has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.85%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

