Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aflac in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aflac’s FY2022 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

AFL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $65.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13. Aflac has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $66.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Aflac by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,324,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,325,000 after buying an additional 28,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Aflac by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after buying an additional 125,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

