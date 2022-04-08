Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Dana in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dana’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DAN. TheStreet cut shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

DAN opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. Dana has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Dana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Dana by 16.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,469,000 after buying an additional 44,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Byron S. Foster bought 8,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $138,635.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

