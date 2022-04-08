Brokers Issue Forecasts for Celularity Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CELU)

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Celularity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Celularity’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.28.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CELU. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CELU stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.31. Celularity has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELU. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

