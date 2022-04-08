Future Generation Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGX) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03

Future Generation Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, April 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from Future Generation Investment’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Future Generation Investment Fund Limited is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited, Cooper Investors Pty Limited,Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Pty Ltd,Discovery Asset Management Pty Ltd,Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Kingston Funds Management Pty Limited, Lanyon Asset Management Pty Limited, LHC Capital Pty Ltd, Optimal Fund Management Australia Pty Ltd.

