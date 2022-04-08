Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ACI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Albertsons Companies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.42.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $34.77 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,793,000 after purchasing an additional 274,609 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,389,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,609 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 481.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,480 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,423,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,990,000 after buying an additional 127,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,844,000 after purchasing an additional 99,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.