Enterprise Products Partners L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.465 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%.

Enterprise Products Partners has a payout ratio of 77.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.2%.

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,935,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $525,626,000 after acquiring an additional 549,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 138,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 33,093 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 49,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

