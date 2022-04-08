Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $183.00 to $158.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMG. Citigroup increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.29.

AMG opened at $135.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.71 and a 200-day moving average of $154.77. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $121.40 and a 52-week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,212,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,603,000 after acquiring an additional 263,316 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,139,000 after acquiring an additional 150,170 shares during the last quarter. CTF Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,386,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 449.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after buying an additional 128,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

