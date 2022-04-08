Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2175 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of PAA opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 368,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 32,471 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,983,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,890,000 after buying an additional 2,388,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAA. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

