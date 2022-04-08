Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talos Energy LLC engages in exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates primarily in the Gulf of Mexico and in the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. Talos Energy LLC, formerly known as Stone Energy Corporation, is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TALO. BMO Capital Markets cut Talos Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.06.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.59.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 2,305.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

