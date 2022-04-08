Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NSC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $310.53.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $258.66 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,183 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $141,619,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

